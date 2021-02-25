Pakistan to continue support to Afghan owned peace process: Speaker National Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said that peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional economic development and connectivity.

He said that Afghan peace process would be beginning of an era of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region. Pakistan would stand firm with Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process, he added.

He said this in a conversation with Special Representative of the Afghan President Omar Daudzai who met him here along with a delegation.

During the meeting, Pak-Afghan relations and the political situation in the region and issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said Pakistan strongly desired a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which was in the best interest of Pakistan and the entire region.

He said that Pakistani and Afghan people were not only neighbours and brothers but also have strong historic linkages. Constructive engagement between political leaderships had brought two nations more closer, he added.

The speaker said Pakistan had consistently supported an inclusive, broad based and political peace efforts in Afghanistan. He opined that the parties to the peace process should avail this opportunity and engage constructively for durable peace in Afghanistan.

He said positive progression in the peace negotiations depicts the commitment of the Afghan leadership in the peace process, adding that there was no military solution to the Afghan issue.

Apprising the Special Representative about the initiatives by the Parliament and the executive, the speaker said that Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly while taking the lead, discussed and forwarded recommendations for removing impediments in strengthening bilateral relations and trade.

He said that Pakistan had removed tariff barriers and impediments in Afghan bilateral and transit trade. He viewed that Afghan traders, students, visitors specially patients would greatly benefit from the liberalised visa policy.

He said that Afghanistan due to its geographical location could serve as the gateway to Central Asia bringing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) benefits to not only Afghanistan but also to the Central Asia and beyond.

He proposed establishment of border markets for enhancing economic activities on both sides of the border.

Omar Daudzai said that government and people of Afghanistan were appreciative of Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He said that Afghan nation valued Pakistan for its assistance for infrastructure development in Afghanistan especially for hosting Afghan refugees for decades.

He agreed that all parties to the peace process need to pursue it through perseverance and commitment for lasting peace in Afghanistan. He agreed that not only Afghanistan but the entire region would reap the dividends of peace.

Omar Daudzai said that people on both sides of the border had close affinities.

He expressed his gratitude to Speaker Asad Qaiser for his initiatives for bringing the political leadership and people of both the countries more closer. He said that Parliaments of both the countries would deepen ties between both the nations. He invited the speaker to visit Afghanistan.