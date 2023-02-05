UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue Support To Kashmiris For Right To Self-determination: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Pakistan would continue to extend all kinds of support to Kashmiris till they achieve their right to self-determination.

Talking to members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly here, he said the whole Pakistani nation stood with the Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.

While representing Pakistan all over the world he as prime minister exposed the Indian atrocities against the Kashmiris, he told.

The legislators welcomed the prime minister and thanked him on behalf of the people of Azad and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for spending the day of February 5 with people of Kashmir.

They said Pakistan Muslim League(N) under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always raised voice all over the world, to highlight the Kashmir issue and India's oppression perpetrated against Kashmiris.

They paid tribute to the prime minister for voicing his views in support of the Kashmiris at the meetings of United Nations General Assembly, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, held in Kazakhstan.

Former prime minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir and MLA Raja Farooq Haider Khan and members legislative assembly Waqar Ahmed Noor, Sardar Aamir Altaf Khan, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Raja Muhammad Siddique, Muhammed Ahmad Raza Qadri, Nisara Abbasi and Federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Advisor to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira attended the meeting.

