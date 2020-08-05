Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris for their right to self determination: Dr Akhtar Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Pakistan would continue to offer support to Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

In his video message, Dr Akhtar Malik stated that United Nations should ensure implementation on its resolutions pertaining to Kashmir issue. UN should help abolish "Ghasbana Qabza" on India Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir issue should be resolved as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir, he maintained.

"It is moral duty of world leaders and international community to support Kashmiris for their human and political rights". He condemned illegal action of Indian government on August 5, 2019 in which India had tried to change constitutional status of Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmiris rejected the move of Modi government and offered more resistance against the illegal move. The provincial minister strongly condemned human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).