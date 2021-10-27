Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris freedom struggle: Haleem

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris struggling for their right of self determination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris struggling for their right of self determination.

In statement issue here in connection with "Youm-e-Kashmir", Shaikh said Pakistan had been raising voice across the world against the atrocities of Indian government and the armed forces on the innocent Kashmiris. Modi led government was busy in fanning hatred and extremism against the minorities particularly the Muslims in India.

October 27 had been declared as "Black Day" as on this day in 2019 Indian government led by Narandra Modi announced annexation of disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir to India -- in violation of United Nations resolutions calling for grant of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris through a plebiscite.

On this black day, he added Pakistani nation stood united to show solidarity and respect to the brave Kashmiris who were determined to get freedom from Indian occupation.

"For their freedom Kashmiris' sacrifices and spirit to fight are un-precedented in the world history. On Youm-e-Kashmir, we pay rich tribute to Syed Ali Gilani, Burhan Wani and other heroes of Kashmir freedom movement," he said adding that restrictions including frequent curfews and other gross violation of human rights would not weaken the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Haleem Adil Shaikh was confident that through their historic struggle Kashmiris would soon succeed in beating India's extremism and atrocities, and that Kashmir issue would be resolved according to the UN resolutions and as per will of Kashmiris.