UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue Support To Kashmiris Freedom Struggle: Haleem

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:39 PM

Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris freedom struggle: Haleem

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris struggling for their right of self determination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris struggling for their right of self determination.

In statement issue here in connection with "Youm-e-Kashmir", Shaikh said Pakistan had been raising voice across the world against the atrocities of Indian government and the armed forces on the innocent Kashmiris. Modi led government was busy in fanning hatred and extremism against the minorities particularly the Muslims in India.

October 27 had been declared as "Black Day" as on this day in 2019 Indian government led by Narandra Modi announced annexation of disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir to India -- in violation of United Nations resolutions calling for grant of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris through a plebiscite.

On this black day, he added Pakistani nation stood united to show solidarity and respect to the brave Kashmiris who were determined to get freedom from Indian occupation.

"For their freedom Kashmiris' sacrifices and spirit to fight are un-precedented in the world history. On Youm-e-Kashmir, we pay rich tribute to Syed Ali Gilani, Burhan Wani and other heroes of Kashmir freedom movement," he said adding that restrictions including frequent curfews and other gross violation of human rights would not weaken the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Haleem Adil Shaikh was confident that through their historic struggle Kashmiris would soon succeed in beating India's extremism and atrocities, and that Kashmir issue would be resolved according to the UN resolutions and as per will of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan India World United Nations Jammu 2019 Moral Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah ..

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

25 minutes ago
 3837 citizens get fine tickets for over speeding

3837 citizens get fine tickets for over speeding

46 seconds ago
 BISE to announce results Intermediate on Oct 29, n ..

BISE to announce results Intermediate on Oct 29, ninth class result on Nov 09

48 seconds ago
 England limit Bangladesh to 124-9 in T20 World Cup ..

England limit Bangladesh to 124-9 in T20 World Cup

49 seconds ago
 UK sees better than expected 6.5% growth this year ..

UK sees better than expected 6.5% growth this year

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.