Pakistan To Continue Supporting Depressed Kashmiris Until Final Resolution: Ch Anwar Ul Haq

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, and Gilgit-Baltistan Ch Anwar Ul Haq on Friday said that Pakistan will continue its support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) until the final resolution of the dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Talking to APP, he said that the criminal silence of world over the human rights violation, unilateral decision of August 05, 2019, and non-implementation of UN resolutions has been encouraging Indian to continue with its brutal policies.

Kashmiri people are enduring multi-faceted curbs, with their leadership incarcerated and their voice muzzled. However, the ongoing human rights violations cannot dampen the Kashmiris' just struggle, he added.

He said it was very unfortunate that Kashmir dispute was still unresolved despite agreed resolutions of UNSC.

He was of the view that India has let loose reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice and punish them for demanding right to self-determination, while on August 05, 2019, it also revoked special status of Kashmir to pave for settler colonization.

The nightmare that started on October 27, 1947, has not ended yet for people of Kashmir who are suffering every single day under the occupational forces, he said.

Currently, India maintains around one million troops in Kashmir, making it the most militarized zone in the world, he lamented.

He stressed the international community and media to highlight the plight of these defenseless people and hold India accountable for its brutalities and human rights violations in IIOJK.

He said that Pakistan has shown its steadfast support and solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters since the beginning of Indian Occupation in 1947.

