Pakistan To Continue Supporting Kashmiris In Their Freedom Struggle: Shoaib Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 09:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Shoaib Ahmed Malik on Saturday said people of Pakistan would continue its support for the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom and right to self-determination.

Speaking at a rally here Malik said only Kashmiris could decide about their future.

He deplored that for decades the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had suffered cruelties at the hands of the Indian forces, urging the global community to help stop those atrocities.

"There is no other contemporary example of the sacrifices which were being rendered by the Kashmiris," he said.

He asserted that Pakistan would never leave Kashmiris alone in their struggle.

The Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir also expressed his views.

