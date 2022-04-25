UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue Supporting Kashmiris' Right To Self-determination: FO Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as pledged to them by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, said Foreign Office Spokesperon Asim Iftikhar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as pledged to them by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, said Foreign Office Spokesperon Asim Iftikhar on Monday.

Addressing the weekly press briefing here, he said Pakistan rejected Indian Prime Minister's staged visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 24 April that was yet another ploy to project fake 'normalcy' in the occupied territory.

Since 5 August 2019, the international community had witnessed many such desperate attempts by India to divert attention from the actual underlying issues in IIOJK including Indian state-sponsored terrorism as well as widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, he added.

"It is not surprising, therefore, that while the Indian Prime Minister was on his brief visit to Jammu under a heavy security cover, the people of IIOJK were observing a 'black day' as an expression of their rejection of India's mischief and illegal policies.

You have also seen protests and demonstrations in AJK and other places." He said Pakistan had also strongly condemned the laying of foundation stones for the construction of the Rattle and Kwar Hydroelectric Projects (HEP) on Chenab River in IIOJK, and had called upon India to fulfill its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty and refrain from taking any such steps which were detrimental to the IWT framework.

"Pakistan salutes the Kashmiris as they remain undaunted in their determination to stand against India's oppressive occupation.

Extra-judicial killings continue unabated in IIOJK.

During last week, in staged cordon and search operations, seven (7) more Kashmiri youth embraced martyrdom in Shopian and Baramullah districts." "Regretfully, three more innocent Kashmiri lives have been taken in Pulwama. For the international community, it is extremely alarming that more than 580 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since August 2019." This streak of armed Hindutva majoritarianism was also spreading fast inside India, particularly during the Holy month of Ramazan, he told.

Talking about the issue of cypher by Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed, he said it was important to recall that the matter had been discussed in two meetings of the National Security Committee (NSC).

The communiqu�s of the two meetings complement each other.

"Let me recall that the 22nd April NSC Meeting discussed the telegram received from Pakistan Embassy in Washington. Pakistan's former Ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram. The NSC after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting." "The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy. Therefore, the NSC after reviewing the contents of the Communication, the assessments received, and the conclusions presented by the security agencies, concluded that there has been no foreign conspiracy.""That is the most authentic reference to the entire matter, from the relevant and competent governmental forum. I have nothing to add to that. The communiqu�s of the NSC meetings speak for themselves."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Washington Visit Jammu United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir April August 2019 National University All From

Recent Stories

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to ..

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

10 minutes ago
 SSP directs police officers to engage in effective ..

SSP directs police officers to engage in effective crime fighting

5 minutes ago
 Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Succes ..

Axiom-1 Private Space Mission Splashes Down Successfully Off Florida Coast - Spa ..

5 minutes ago
 International Criminal Court to Support Joint Inve ..

International Criminal Court to Support Joint Investigation Team on Ukraine - Eu ..

5 minutes ago
 Qatar, Taliban Discuss Contract to Manage Afghan A ..

Qatar, Taliban Discuss Contract to Manage Afghan Airports - Taliban Representati ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron on re-election as French Presid ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.