Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination: Wajiha Akram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal education & Professional Training, Wajiha Akram has said that India will no longer usurp the rights of self-determination of Kashmiris and Kashmir would emerge as independent state soon.

She said this while visiting photographic exhibition and leading a walk arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi in connection with Kashmir Black Day here on Tuesday.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Wajiha Akram said that people of Pakistan would continue supporting politically and morally to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

More than 100 photographs showcased regarding Indian atrocities on Kashmiries.

A walk was also organized led by Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram.

The participants of the walk chanted slogan against Indian barbarianism in Kashmir and they appealed the international community to take notice of atrocities being perpetrated by Indian army on innocent Kashmiris.