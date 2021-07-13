Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' struggle, says Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Pakistan will continue supporting the struggle of Kashmiris.

He said that Pakistan has always supported Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will support them for their struggle against occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He stated this while paying tribute to Kashmiris, who embraced Shahaadat on July 13, 1931 as today (Tuesday) is being observed as the 'Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir' by Kashmiris world over.