UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Supporting Kashmiris' Struggle, Says Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris' struggle, says Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Pakistan will continue supporting the struggle of Kashmiris.

He said that Pakistan has always supported Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will support them for their struggle against occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He stated this while paying tribute to Kashmiris, who embraced Shahaadat on July 13, 1931 as today (Tuesday) is being observed as the 'Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir' by Kashmiris world over.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India World Governor Jammu July

Recent Stories

S. Korea reports 536 more cases of COVID-19 varian ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia shuts jab centre after 200 workers infect ..

2 minutes ago

UAE beacon of peace and tolerance in region: Deput ..

32 minutes ago

Lok Virsa's 'Mandwa Film Club' to resume next mont ..

28 minutes ago

New Covid rules spark France vaccination rush

28 minutes ago

Russia says 300 mn Sputnik V doses to be produced ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.