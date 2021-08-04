UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue Supporting Kashmiris' Struggle For Right To Self-determination: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan's political and moral support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for the right to self-determination

Talking to the media, the Interior Minister while explaining Pakistan's position on Kashmir, said "The government and the people of Pakistan will remain committed to the Kashmir cause till Kashmiris are granted their right to self-determination under the UNSC's resolutions".

Comparing Modi's policies to Hitler's policies, he said that India was involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. "Regional situation was gradually changing and coming six months were very crucial", he said and added that the Prime Minister had established a committee on Afghanistan headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also part of that committee.

Sheikh Rasheed said, "Peace in Afghanistan is essential for Pakistan and the people of Afghanistan actually have to take their future decisions. We will accept their every decision." He said that the government had established 680 vaccination attestation centers and a large number of people were visiting these centers. He added only yesterday, over 200,000 people visited these centers and assured that the capacity of these centers would be enhanced to facilitate the maximum number of people.

He said that a vaccination portal would be prepared within six to seven days to serve the citizens while NADRA's 280 mobile vans would also issue vaccination certificates.

He assured complete elimination of all corrupt mafias from departments of the Ministry of Interior as, he said that there was zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

He said that the works had been completed on 110 wards for local government elections in the Federal capital and this draft has been dispatched to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for making further decisions.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif was paving way for jail of his brother Nawaz Sharif as he was following the same strategy as he adopted for returning Nawaz Sharif when he was in Saudi Arabia.

He predicted that Shahbaz Sharif will adopt the policy of reconciliation due to internal party confrontation. He advised the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) to learn about the politics from Imran Khan as the leadership of both parties had failed to play new regional politics.

He questioned how they can manage the matters of the country when they were unable to address their internal party confrontations. "They were totally unaware of this new politics and limited to media talks only. Due to their immature behavior as opposition politics, PM Imran Khan will definitely win the next general elections", he added.

Sheikh Rasheed expressed the hope that decisions on their corruption cases were likely in the coming two years, besides their corruption cases pending with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said, the government of Pakistan has effectively defended its case in Financial Action Task Force (FETC). He added that during its tenure, the present government had paid special focus on the construction of new dams for addressing the issue of power generation.

