Pakistan To Continue Supporting Kashmiris Till Implementation Of UNSC Resolutions: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Cartaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday, calling the Kashmir dispute an unfinished agenda of the partition, resolved that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, who called on him, said that Pakistan would stand by the Kashmiris until the issue was resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people as well as the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The AJK prime minister lauded PM Kakar for raising the voice in support of Kashmiri people at the forum of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We, the people of Kashmir, are grateful to you for exposing Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir before the world," the AJK prime minister added.

