Pakistan To Continue Supporting Kashmiris Till Freedom From India

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris till freedom from India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan has time and again reiterated its resolve to continue supporting Kashmiris till their freedom from Indian slavery.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Sunday, said Pakistanis consider it their national duty to support the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

It said Pakistan has been raising the voice for the struggling Kashmiris for over seven decades. It said Pakistan’s unshakable solidarity with the IIOJK people has remained a morale-booster for the Kashmiris and will continue supporting the people of Kashmir till freedom from the Indian yoke.

The report said Pakistan’s love has remained the moving spirit behind the Kashmiris’ struggle against Indian illegal occupation as Kashmiris’ freedom struggle is a continuation of the Pakistan Movement.

The report said that the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly termed Kashmir the “Jugular Vein” of Pakistan, adding that a strong and stable Pakistan is very important for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

It said the illegal actions of August 5, 2019, of the Modi regime in the occupied territory have vindicated the Two-Nation Theory.

The report maintained that the world cannot remain aloof from what is happening in IIOJK. It said that occupied Jammu and Kashmir is destined to become part of Pakistan and the international community must support the Kashmiris in their fight against fascist India.

