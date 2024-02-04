Pakistan To Continue Supporting Kashmiris Till Freedom From India
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan has time and again reiterated its resolve to continue supporting Kashmiris till their freedom from Indian slavery.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Sunday, said Pakistanis consider it their national duty to support the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
It said Pakistan has been raising the voice for the struggling Kashmiris for over seven decades. It said Pakistan’s unshakable solidarity with the IIOJK people has remained a morale-booster for the Kashmiris and will continue supporting the people of Kashmir till freedom from the Indian yoke.
The report said Pakistan’s love has remained the moving spirit behind the Kashmiris’ struggle against Indian illegal occupation as Kashmiris’ freedom struggle is a continuation of the Pakistan Movement.
The report said that the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly termed Kashmir the “Jugular Vein” of Pakistan, adding that a strong and stable Pakistan is very important for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
It said the illegal actions of August 5, 2019, of the Modi regime in the occupied territory have vindicated the Two-Nation Theory.
The report maintained that the world cannot remain aloof from what is happening in IIOJK. It said that occupied Jammu and Kashmir is destined to become part of Pakistan and the international community must support the Kashmiris in their fight against fascist India.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rain hits Karachi11 seconds ago
-
Gomal University organizes ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmir14 seconds ago
-
Ali Mardan expresses satisfaction over successful rescue operations in rain, snow affected areas of ..10 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city10 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Law Minister visits Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar20 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Zhob, Loralai20 minutes ago
-
All set to observe Kashmir solidarity day in befitting manner on Monday30 minutes ago
-
2024 Elections: ECP achieves milestone with completion of ballot paper printing30 minutes ago
-
175 polling stations established to facilitate 243,703 voters in PP-13 constituency30 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police prioritizes integrated communication system for General Elections 202430 minutes ago
-
Caretaker CM, CJP attend funeral prayer of lawyer Rashid A Rizvi30 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept issues 20 licenses to businessmen at BFC30 minutes ago