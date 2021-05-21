UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue Supporting Palestinian' Struggle For Right To Self-determination: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:16 PM

Pakistan to continue supporting Palestinian' struggle for right to self-determination: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Special Representative of Prime Minister (SAPM) for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Friday reiterated Pakistan's political and moral support for the oppressed people of Palestinian in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Talking to a private news channel, on the occasion of 'Palestine Solidarity Day' he strongly condemns the serious human rights situation in Palestine and regretted over international community, especially the Western world who has kept criminal silence over atrocities being committed by Israel over Palestinians.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in constant coordination with the leadership of Islamic countries at all forums and levels, he said, adding, Pakistan will keep continue to play its role for Palestine.

He said government of Pakistan has left no stone unturned to keep highlighting the issue of Palestine at every international and national forums.

Pakistan has taken a very strong stance on Palestinian issue like Kashmir and Foreign Minister met with different world leaders to develop a consensus on resolution of this crisis, he highlighted.

It is a milestone in Pakistan's foreign policy and the credit goes to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding, Pakistan is playing its cards well on Palestine issue.

He also welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, expressing "sincere gratitude" to Egypt for its role in brokering the deal.

