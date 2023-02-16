Pakistan to continue supporting quake victims: Patel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday said that Pakistan's medical team woud serve the earthquake victims with full dedication and commitment in Syria and Turkiye.

During a meeting with the Syrian envoy, the minister said that Pakistan would continue to extend support to both the countries.

A 10-member medical team from Pakistan was serving quake affected people in Turkiye and Syria, he added.

Patel extended heartfelt sympathies to the peoples of Turkiye and Syria over the human and material loss in the wake of the recent devastating earthquake.

He said that Islamabad would not leave Turkiye and Syria alone in this testing time.