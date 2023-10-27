Open Menu

Pakistan To Continue Supporting Suppressed Kashmiris, Palestinians: Governor Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan to continue supporting suppressed Kashmiris, Palestinians: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, reaffirmed the government's resolve to support the suppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine, urging immediate intervention by the international community and an end to gross human rights violations.

He was addressing the participants of a protest rally on Friday, which was organized to mark October 27 as the Black Day when the tyrant forces of India illegally occupied the then princely state of Kashmir in 1947.

The Governor of Balochistan said the provincial government is mourning the illegal occupation of fascist India by holding rallies, protest demonstrations, and other events, while calling on the UN and other civilized countries to stop the barbarism of the illegally occupied forces in IIOJK.

"We also support the just demand of the people of Palestine and urge the international community to take notice of the looming humanitarian crisis and unjust blockade causing more deaths in Gaza," he emphasized.

Reiterating Pakistan's firm stance on the burning issues of Kashmir and Palestine, the governor said that Pakistan will continue its moral, political, and diplomatic support for the suppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

The government of Pakistan has always raised its voice on every international forum, stressing the need for a resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

The tyranny of the occupied forces has crossed its limits, and now it is high time for the international community and champions of human rights to come forward and play their role in the permanent resolution of the issues faced by the innocent civilians in the illegally occupied regions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Balochistan Protest Governor United Nations Palestine Gaza October Moral Government

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan