Pakistan to continue supporting suppressed Kashmiris, Palestinians: Governor Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, reaffirmed the government's resolve to support the suppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine, urging immediate intervention by the international community and an end to gross human rights violations.

He was addressing the participants of a protest rally on Friday, which was organized to mark October 27 as the Black Day when the tyrant forces of India illegally occupied the then princely state of Kashmir in 1947.

The Governor of Balochistan said the provincial government is mourning the illegal occupation of fascist India by holding rallies, protest demonstrations, and other events, while calling on the UN and other civilized countries to stop the barbarism of the illegally occupied forces in IIOJK.

"We also support the just demand of the people of Palestine and urge the international community to take notice of the looming humanitarian crisis and unjust blockade causing more deaths in Gaza," he emphasized.

Reiterating Pakistan's firm stance on the burning issues of Kashmir and Palestine, the governor said that Pakistan will continue its moral, political, and diplomatic support for the suppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

The government of Pakistan has always raised its voice on every international forum, stressing the need for a resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

The tyranny of the occupied forces has crossed its limits, and now it is high time for the international community and champions of human rights to come forward and play their role in the permanent resolution of the issues faced by the innocent civilians in the illegally occupied regions.