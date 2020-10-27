UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue To Highlight Indian Atrocities In IIOJK: Ijaz Shah

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Brig ® Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said that Pakistan will continue to highlight human rights violation and atrocities on innocent Kashmiris by India occupied forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister said, In a message on occasion of Kashmir Black Day, the minister said every Pakistani firmly stood with our Kashmiris brethren and could feel their miseries.

"Pakistanis stands with our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom and right to self-determination as promised in the various United Nations Security Council resolutions", he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively pleading Kashmir cause at all international for a.

The PM also effectively raised the Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly, he said.

He said today India real face has badly exposed before the international community. India's 5th August 2019 steps were reflection of RSS and fascist mindset, he said.

Indian secular drama has also been exposed before the world.

Paying rich tribute to Kashmiris people, the minister said that Kashmiri people has been facing Indian atrocities for the last 73 years but they never bow down before them and continued to raise their voice for right of self-determination.

He said military siege in Jammu and Kashmir could not deter Kashmiris people from the struggle of right determination.

