Pakistan to continue to play a role of responsible, peace-loving nation: President Asif Ali Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 07:29 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday calling for enhanced cooperation with friendly regional countries in the areas of trade, economy, and climate and culture exchanges, reiterated that Pakistan would continue to play its role as a responsible and peace-loving nation
The president, in his eighth address to the joint session of the parliament to mark the start of the new parliamentary year, said that Pakistan remained committed to regional peace, stability, and economic integration.
He said that Pakistan's foreign policy would always be guided by national interests, international cooperation, and the principles of sovereignty and mutual respect.
Calling the "time-tested" ties with China a cornerstone of Pakistan's diplomacy, he said the country would continue to further strengthen economic and strategic ties with Beijing.
"We will further cement our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and continue to support the One-China Policy," he said and recalled his "fruitful" discussions with the Chinese leadership during his recent visit to China in which he invited them to make more investments in CPEC to improve regional and economic integration.
President Zardari said that both nations had reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening economic cooperation and that the benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor would reach every corner of Pakistan.
He deeply appreciated the support of "trusted" friends including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, and others who have stood by Pakistan in times of economic challenges.
"We are committed to further strengthening our longstanding historical, cultural, and economic ties with the friendly nations of the Gulf and Central Asia as well as the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America," he stated.
Referring to the arrest of top-tier ISKP terrorist Sharifullah, he said that the recent successful counterterrorism cooperation between the US and Pakistan was encouraging and both the nations should build on these successes to renew and enhance cooperation for joint goals.
