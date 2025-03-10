Open Menu

Pakistan To Continue To Play A Role Of Responsible, Peace-loving Nation: President Asif Ali Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 07:29 PM

Pakistan to continue to play a role of responsible, peace-loving nation: President Asif Ali Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday calling for enhanced cooperation with friendly regional countries in the areas of trade, economy, and climate and culture exchanges, reiterated that Pakistan would continue to play its role as a responsible and peace-loving nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday calling for enhanced cooperation with friendly regional countries in the areas of trade, economy, and climate and culture exchanges, reiterated that Pakistan would continue to play its role as a responsible and peace-loving nation.

The president, in his eighth address to the joint session of the parliament to mark the start of the new parliamentary year, said that Pakistan remained committed to regional peace, stability, and economic integration.

He said that Pakistan's foreign policy would always be guided by national interests, international cooperation, and the principles of sovereignty and mutual respect.

Calling the "time-tested" ties with China a cornerstone of Pakistan's diplomacy, he said the country would continue to further strengthen economic and strategic ties with Beijing.

"We will further cement our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and continue to support the One-China Policy," he said and recalled his "fruitful" discussions with the Chinese leadership during his recent visit to China in which he invited them to make more investments in CPEC to improve regional and economic integration.

President Zardari said that both nations had reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening economic cooperation and that the benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor would reach every corner of Pakistan.

He deeply appreciated the support of "trusted" friends including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, and others who have stood by Pakistan in times of economic challenges.

"We are committed to further strengthening our longstanding historical, cultural, and economic ties with the friendly nations of the Gulf and Central Asia as well as the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America," he stated.

Referring to the arrest of top-tier ISKP terrorist Sharifullah, he said that the recent successful counterterrorism cooperation between the US and Pakistan was encouraging and both the nations should build on these successes to renew and enhance cooperation for joint goals.

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberc ..

Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberculosis detection with AI techn ..

38 seconds ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotel ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotels

50 seconds ago
 PCB furious over Pakistan’s exclusion from ICC C ..

PCB furious over Pakistan’s exclusion from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 closing c ..

15 minutes ago
 Ajman parks win Green Flag Award 2025

Ajman parks win Green Flag Award 2025

16 minutes ago
 Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband ..

Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband extended in Rs540m embezzleme ..

45 minutes ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 12 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 12 percent

58 minutes ago
MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endo ..

MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare ..

Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama

2 hours ago
 MoU signed for facilitating female prisoners in Ba ..

MoU signed for facilitating female prisoners in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new ..

Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader

2 hours ago
 International students can enhance educational env ..

International students can enhance educational environment through socioeconomic ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue to play a role of responsible ..

Pakistan to continue to play a role of responsible, peace-loving nation: Preside ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan