UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue To Play Positive Role For Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan: Ambassador Mansoor

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pakistan to continue to play positive role for peaceful, stable Afghanistan: Ambassador Mansoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador in Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Thursday reiterating his country's commitment towards a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and said that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive and positive role in that respect.

Ambassador Khan, in a television interview, stressed for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with all major ethnic and political groups on board for peace and political sustainability in the country.

To a question about any role of Pakistan in the formation of government in Afghanistan which had been taken over by the Taliban over the last weekend, he categorically stated that it was up to the Afghan groups alone to form a government through consultation and consensus.

About his today's meeting in Kabul with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Chairman High Council for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah, Ambassador Khan said that during the meeting, they discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and the future political prospects.

To another question, he said that the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul was fully functional and facilitating the people of both Pakistan and Afghanistan in the current situation.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan Embassy in Kabul besides its hectic efforts in the repatriation of Pakistani citizens though air and land routes was also issuing transit visas to citizens of other countries including those of media persons for their safe evacuation.

Meanwhile, a CNN report has also appreciated the role of Pakistan in facilitating the people of Afghanistan as well as those belonging to international media and other organizations in the situation developed after the Taliban seized Kabul on August 15.

CNN's Sophia Saifi in her report from Islamabad, said that Pakistan subsequently opened its two border crossings with Afghanistan first Chaman in Balochistan and then Torkhum in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate the inflow of people from Afghanistan having legal visa or entry documents.

She also mentioned the positive role of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in facilitating the journalists from international media organisations for getting out of Afghanistan via Pakistan through transit visa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Balochistan Hamid Karzai Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chaman August Visa Border Media TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

2 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

5 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.