Pakistan To Continue To Raise Voice For Kashmir Cause At International Level : Law Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Federal Minister For Law & Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brethren and highlighted the unprecedented restrictions on freedom of speech, fake encounters, enforced disappearances, and other methods of subjugation

In his Message on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, he expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for freedom and right to self determination.

Highlighting the current situation and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) he said that the international community must play its due role to pressurize the Indian government to adhere to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and resolve the dispute in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiris.

He added that Pakistan valued the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiris in the pursuit of freedom and right to self determination.

He affirmed that Pakistan will continue to raise voice for the Kashmir cause at all international fora till the attainment of their basic right to self determination and freedom in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security' Council resolutions.

