- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan to continue to raise voice for Kashmir cause at international level : Law Minister
Pakistan To Continue To Raise Voice For Kashmir Cause At International Level : Law Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Federal Minister For Law & Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brethren and highlighted the unprecedented restrictions on freedom of speech, fake encounters, enforced disappearances, and other methods of subjugation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister For Law & Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brethren and highlighted the unprecedented restrictions on freedom of speech, fake encounters, enforced disappearances, and other methods of subjugation.
In his Message on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, he expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for freedom and right to self determination.
Highlighting the current situation and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) he said that the international community must play its due role to pressurize the Indian government to adhere to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and resolve the dispute in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiris.
He added that Pakistan valued the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiris in the pursuit of freedom and right to self determination.
He affirmed that Pakistan will continue to raise voice for the Kashmir cause at all international fora till the attainment of their basic right to self determination and freedom in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security' Council resolutions.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago