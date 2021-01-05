UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Continue To Stand With Kashmiri Brethren Till Resolution Of Kashmir Issue: Qureshi

Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:11 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan would continue to stand with Kashmiri brethren till the resolution of Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions through a free and fair plebiscite under UN auspices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan would continue to stand with Kashmiri brethren till the resolution of Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions through a free and fair plebiscite under UN auspices.

Speaking in the Senate, the Foreign Minister said, "We had a unified approach on this [Kashmir] issue and we send a loud and clear message to the international community and to our Kashmiri brethren that on the issue of self-determination, the people of Pakistan stood with you, standing with you and we will continue to stand with you till the resolution of the issue on a promise made by the UN according to the UN resolutions through a free and fair plebiscite under the UN auspices", The minister urged the opposition, "let us join hands on this issue, which is vital for Pakistan, it is vital for our economic wellbeing".

Regarding the water issue, the Foreign Minister said we were aware of the fact that this regime in India was trying to undermine the Indus Water Treaty which was guaranteed by the World Bank. He has met with the President of the WB on the issue twice, he added.

