Pakistan to continue to support Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal education & Professional Training Wajiha Akram Tuesday said India will no longer usurp the rights of self-determination of Kashmiris and Kashmir would emerge as independent state soon.

She stated this as chief guest after visiting photographic exhibition and leading a walk arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi in connection with Black Day for Kashmir.

Naheed Manzoor and Waqar Ahmed were also flanked with the chief guest.

MNA Wajiha Akram said that Pakistan would continue to support its Kashmiri brothers at all levels.

She said it was unfortunate as International human rights organisations were not raising voices on the rights of oppressed Kashmiries at international forums.

Naheed Manzoor said that every child of Pakistan was soldier of Kashmir independence movement.

The people of Pakistan would not hesitate to make any sacrifice whenever the need arose, she added.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that blood was shed on the rights of Kashmiries seventy years ago.

More than 100 photographs showcased regarding Indian atrocities on Kashmiries.

A walk was also organized led by Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram.

The participants of the walk also chanted against Indian barbarianism in Kashmir.