UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue To Support Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan to continue to support Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal education & Professional Training Wajiha Akram Tuesday said India will no longer usurp the rights of self-determination of Kashmiris and Kashmir would emerge as independent state soon.

She stated this as chief guest after visiting photographic exhibition and leading a walk arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi in connection with Black Day for Kashmir.

Naheed Manzoor and Waqar Ahmed were also flanked with the chief guest.

MNA Wajiha Akram said that Pakistan would continue to support its Kashmiri brothers at all levels.

She said it was unfortunate as International human rights organisations were not raising voices on the rights of oppressed Kashmiries at international forums.

Naheed Manzoor said that every child of Pakistan was soldier of Kashmir independence movement.

The people of Pakistan would not hesitate to make any sacrifice whenever the need arose, she added.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that blood was shed on the rights of Kashmiries seventy years ago.

More than 100 photographs showcased regarding Indian atrocities on Kashmiries.

A walk was also organized led by Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram.

The participants of the walk also chanted against Indian barbarianism in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Punjab Rawalpindi Independence All Blood

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

31 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

33 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

40 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.