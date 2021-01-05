(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan would continue struggle at all political and diplomatic fronts for the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking in Senate, he said that Kashmir issue had been pending for a long time and it was not just a land dispute. He said that world community should realize and take notice of the violations of human rights in Kashmir.

The minister said that this was a commitment of the whole world with Kashmiris through UN Forum that they will decide their own fate themselves. He said that so called secular India made this assurance at UN and committed to give right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

He said that the great lady Asiya Andrabi and other leaders including Syed Ali Gilani and Yaseen Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were put behind bars and faced hardships.

He said that founder of the nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

He said that people of Kashmir are facing brutalities and Indian army was shamefully killing innocent people. Ali Muhammad Khan said that India also wants to bring demographic changes in Occupied Kashmir.

"We would continue struggle for the people of Kashmir at all diplomatic and political fronts," he said, adding that that it was unfinished agenda of Pakistan in wait for the last many decades.

The opposition and government, he said, should devise collective strategy to struggle for the freedom of Kashmiris as they have been looking towards us.