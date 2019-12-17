UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue To Work With US For Bilateral Partnership, Regional Peace: Ambassador Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan to continue to work with US for bilateral partnership, regional peace: Ambassador Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Dr Asad M Khan has said that Pakistan deeply valued its seven decades old relationship with the United States and would continue to work with it for an enduring bilateral partnership as well as for regional stability in South Asia.

He said that in order to achieve common bilateral and regional gains, both the countries needed to move from a security-focused relationship to a comprehensive and a broad-based relationship, press release issued by Pakistan embassy in Washington received here Tuesday said.

The ambassador was speaking at the Sustained Dialogue Institute (SDI) in collaboration with the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, as part of the Ambassador Dialogue Series.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khan briefed the audience on a wide range of issues including Pakistan-US bilateral relationship and the recent developments in the region with a particular focus on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK) & its implications for peace and security in South Asia.

In response to a question regarding the recent developments in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK), Ambassador Khan said that it was unfortunate that more than 8 million innocent Kashmiris were living under complete lockdown for the last 130 days.

He said that India's unilateral and inhumane actions in IoJ&K had not only paralyzed the basic human rights and civil liberties of Kashmiris but had also endangered the regional peace and security.

SDI is a non-profit organization with a focus on increasing global dialogue.

Through its program, Ambassador Dialogue Series, the organization aims to contribute to further the global dialogue and enhance the understanding of diplomacy around the world.

The event was attended by a sizeable number of people from diverse backgrounds including scholars, embassy representatives, board members of SDI and representatives of civil society and media organizations.

A special documentary portraying Pakistan's ancient civilization, geographical diversity and rich cultural heritage was also screened on the occasion, the statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Washington Civil Society Jammu United States Media Event From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Youth can promote good image of country through so ..

6 minutes ago

Illegal furniture workshops sealed

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to Sindh government on ..

6 minutes ago

Foolproof security of churches ordered: Shoaib Das ..

6 minutes ago

National Assembly to hold dialogue on role of Parl ..

6 minutes ago

Cannabis possession case; Accused sent on judicial ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.