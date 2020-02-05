Pakistan to continue unconditional support to Kashmiris: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday said Pakistan would continued its unconditional support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday said Pakistan would continued its unconditional support to Kashmiris.

He, in a statement, said the continued unflinching efforts of Kashmiris had rendered a large number of sacrifices for their right to self determination since last seven decades.

The minister said the persistent lockdown of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the blatant violation of the United Nations charter.

The curfew had not yet been lifted from Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) despite the passage of six month, he added.

He said the minorities were also being oppressed in the occupied valley. India had already proved fascist regime and so called democratic country.