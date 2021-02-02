UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Unflinching Diplomatic, Political Support To Oppressed Kashmiris: Rehmatullah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan to continue unflinching diplomatic, political support to oppressed Kashmiris: Rehmatullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial coordinator Local Government Staff Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rehmatullah Marwat has urged the world community and United Nations (UN) to play role in resolving Kashmir issue which has put peace of the entire region at stake.

In his message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 05, he said the people and government of Pakistan would continue unflinching moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their legitimate struggle in the face of increasing Indian brutalities and gross human rights violations.

Talking to APP, Rehmatullah Marwat said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pursuing his hegemonic policies, grossly violating human rights violations in the IIOJK.

"We strongly condemn the continuing violence, cruelty and unjust killing to suppress the freedom movement and will further strengthen full cooperation with the Kashmiri brethren at all levels," he said.

He said the Kashmir solidarity day would be observed with firm resolve and commitment to fight the case of illegally held Kashmir at all international fronts more vigorously so that the Kashmiri people could get their legal right of self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Narendra Modi Jammu Moral All Government

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

25 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

26 minutes ago

Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Ai ..

43 minutes ago

KP cabinet forms body on retirement age after SC d ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 301 Military Per ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Concerned About Attempts to Involve Sweden ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.