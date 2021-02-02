Pakistan to continue unflinching diplomatic, political support to oppressed Kashmiris: Rehmatullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial coordinator Local Government Staff Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rehmatullah Marwat has urged the world community and United Nations (UN) to play role in resolving Kashmir issue which has put peace of the entire region at stake.

In his message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 05, he said the people and government of Pakistan would continue unflinching moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their legitimate struggle in the face of increasing Indian brutalities and gross human rights violations.

Talking to APP, Rehmatullah Marwat said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pursuing his hegemonic policies, grossly violating human rights violations in the IIOJK.

"We strongly condemn the continuing violence, cruelty and unjust killing to suppress the freedom movement and will further strengthen full cooperation with the Kashmiri brethren at all levels," he said.

He said the Kashmir solidarity day would be observed with firm resolve and commitment to fight the case of illegally held Kashmir at all international fronts more vigorously so that the Kashmiri people could get their legal right of self-determination.