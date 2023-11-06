Pakistan to continue work closely with France on matters of bilateral interest: Hyder

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder on Monday said Pakistan would continue to work closely with France on all matters of bilateral interest.

He made these remarks during a call on paid by Ambassador of the France, Nicolas GALEY at him here at the Ministry of Defence, a news release said.

The Defence Minister highlighted that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with France both bilaterally and in the context of European Union. He emphasized on enhanced collaboration between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

The Minister stressed that Pakistan was committed to stability and peace in the region with particular focus on its relations with Afghanistan and India.

He also stated that the collaboration in addressing global challenges, such as terrorism and extremism is important part of our bilateral relations.

The Minister highlighted that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability and ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

