UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue Work With SCO For Shared Objectives Of Regional Peace, Stability:General Nadeem Raza

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 04:18 PM

Pakistan to continue work with SCO for shared objectives of regional peace, stability:General Nadeem Raza

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Saturday said Pakistan would continue to work with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region, and beyond

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Saturday said Pakistan would continue to work with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region, and beyond.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza visited Russia to witness Exercise Peace Mission-2021 in the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Chairman JCSC also attended meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of SCO member states where the Forum discussed international and regional geo-political environment with emphasis on Afghanistan situation.

The activities of transnational terrorist organizations in various regions of the world were also discussed.

Chairman JCSC also highlighted the unparalleled contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces towards global peace and immense sacrifices in war against terrorism.

General Nadeem Raza said peace in Afghanistan was a collective responsibility and the entire region would be its biggest beneficiary.

On the sidelines, Chairman JCSC also had bilateral engagements with Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov and Chief of Joint Staff, PLA China General Li Zuocheng.

Chairman JCSC said Pakistan attached great importance to furthering bilateral defence cooperation with Russia and China and believed that these countries would develop meaningful and long-term strategic relationship through enhanced cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee World Russia China ISPR Shanghai Progress Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

51 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.