Pakistan to continue working to strengthen multilateral institutions: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work actively to strengthen multilateral institutions and enhance global cooperation.

"The complex global and regional challenges that the world faces today can be best addressed through effective multilateralism within the framework of the United Nations," he said while addressing the 78th UNGA session.

However, the prime minister observed that multilateralism was being eschewed due to the unilateral policies of, and strategic rivalry and tensions between global powers.

"Pakistan looks forward to continuing negotiations on the scope and elements of the Summit of the Future and the Pact for the Future, building on the convergences that emerged in earlier consultations," he added.