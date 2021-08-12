UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Continue Working With World Community To Counter Terrorism Threat: Munir Akram

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:55 AM

Pakistan to continue working with world community to counter terrorism threat: Munir Akram

A top Pakistani diplomat told a UN Security Council "Arria Fomula" meeting Wednesday that, as a terrorism's biggest victim, Pakistan will continue to work closely with the world community to address the global threat posed by the scourge and to reform the counter-terrorism regime for enhancing its acceptability and effectiveness

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A top Pakistani diplomat told a UN Security Council "Arria Fomula" meeting Wednesday that, as a terrorism's biggest victim, Pakistan will continue to work closely with the world community to address the global threat posed by the scourge and to reform the counter-terrorism regime for enhancing its acceptability and effectiveness.

In a written statement submitted to the 15-member Council, Ambassador Munir Akram underscored the need for addressing situations of prolonged unresolved conflicts, foreign occupation, and denial of the right to self-determination in order to deal with the root causes of terrorism.

Kenya, a non-permanent member of the Security Council, sponsored the meeting on "Humanitarian Action: Overcoming Challenges in situations of armed conflict and counter-terrorism operations", held under the format named after Diego Arria, a former Venezuelan UN ambassador. It is an informal consultation process which affords the 15-member Council the opportunity to hear persons in a confidential setting.

The Pakistani envoy denounced the oft-repeated attempts by aggressors, colonizers and occupiers to justify their suppression of legitimate struggles for self-determination and freedom by portraying them as "terrorism".

"There is an increasing trend to use collective punishment against civilian populations as well as to 'criminalize' certain inalienable and fundamental human rights under the pretext of fighting terrorism in stark violation of international humanitarian law," he said, adding that nowhere it was more apparent than in the attempts to incrementally displace the right to self-determination through counter terrorism laws.

"The relevant UN resolutions clearly stipulate that the subjection of peoples to alien subjugation, domination and exploitation constitutes a denial of fundamental human rights, and is contrary to the Charter of the United Nations," Ambassador Akram said.

"History bears testimony to the undeniable reality that the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination results inevitably in perpetuation of violence and conflict." The Pakistani envoy said that the current UN Security Council counter-terrorism sanctions regime needed reforms to overcome its legal, humanitarian and human rights shortcomings, especially the regulatory landscape being developed under the umbrella of the Council through adoption of Chapter VII (enforcement) resolutions.

"Broad-brush use of countering financing of terrorism (CFT) provisions has created immense difficulties for humanitarian actors and charitable organizations both in respect of their ability to deliver aid in a timely manner and in their efforts to obtain the necessary funds to carry out their activities in developing countries," he said.

"Lack of clarity regarding the increasingly wide scope of these measures has made it difficult for banks operating in developing countries to ensure that they will not incur any liability for a particular transaction," Ambassador Akram said, adding that while humanitarian exemptions exist, their application is opaque, arbitrary and often subject to politicization.

"The use of coercive measures, including unilateral coercive measures, against States in the name of countering terrorism with little regard for their impact over the civilian populations, constitutes a serious humanitarian challenge," he told the Security Council.

"Such actions impact the developmental prospects of developing countries and have become an instrument in the hand of a few influential powers to achieve their wider political objectives," the Pakistani envoy said.

He said it was therefore essential to address these issues so as to build on and implement the global counter-terrorism strategy.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Top

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 102 more deaths in last 24 hours i ..

COVID-19 claims 102 more deaths in last 24 hours in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Voting starts in Zambia's tightly-contested electi ..

Voting starts in Zambia's tightly-contested elections

2 minutes ago
 AJK LA to meet on August 17 to elect AJK Presiden ..

AJK LA to meet on August 17 to elect AJK President

12 minutes ago
 China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

12 minutes ago
 PM Imran wants water projects' completion at fast ..

PM Imran wants water projects' completion at fast pace: Farrukh

12 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Still Divided Over Virus Origins a ..

US Intelligence Still Divided Over Virus Origins as 90-Day Probe Nears End - Rep ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.