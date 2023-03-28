UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Cooperate With US At Upcoming Summit For Democracy - Foreign Ministry

Published March 28, 2023

Pakistan to Cooperate With US at Upcoming Summit for Democracy - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Pakistan will cooperate with the United States as part of the Summit for Democracy later this week to promote democratic values and principles in the country, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Pakistan has not been part of the Summit process that commenced in 2021 and required countries to make certain national commitments. The Summit process is now at an advanced stage and therefore, Pakistan would engage bilaterally with the United States and co-hosts of the Summit to promote and strengthen democratic principles and values and work towards advancing human rights and the fight against corruption," the ministry's spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said.

The spokesperson also thanked the US and co-host countries for inviting Pakistan to participate in the event.

"As a vibrant democracy, the people of Pakistan are deeply committed to democratic values and generations of Pakistanis time after time have upheld their faith in democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms ... We value our friendship with the United States. Under the Biden Administration, this relationship has widened and expanded substantially. We remain committed to further solidifying this relationship for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," Baloch noted.

The first Summit for Democracy, initiated by the United States, was held in December 2021. The second meeting will be held virtually from March 28-30.

