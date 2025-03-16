Pakistan To Definitely Win War Against Terrorism: Bilal Kiyani
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Sunday expressed the hope that Pakistan would definitely win war against terrorism and the entire nation was standing with valiant armed forces to completely eradicate the menace of terror from its soil.
Talking to media in Jehlum, the minister apprised that terrorists belong to Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had hijacked Jaffar Express, the train was heading from Quetta, the provincial capital of the southwestern province of Balochistan, to Peshawar, when it was attacked.
He said that the security forces had launched a successful military operation and killed 33 terrorists besides rescuing 354 precious lives of the citizens including women and children. At least 26 included 18 armed soldiers had embraced martyrdom by combating successful operation against terrorists, he added.
Bilal Kiyani paid glowing tribute and saluted the brave security forces and railways employees for rendering matchless sacrifices to eliminate and fight against terrorism.
He reiterated that the moral of armed forces was very high not only to foil any bid of terrorism but protect the lives of the masses and ensure the sovereignty of the country.
In 2013, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had launched Zarb-e-Azb and Radd ul fasaad to completely wipe out terrorism from the country and stressed that there was dire need to take such unified measures to ensure the safety and security of the common man.
The minister said that BLA terrorists’ hostage Jaffar Express passengers for their nefarious and reprehensible motives, but armed forces timely operation saved lives of many people.
He visited the graveyard in Jehlum in which solider Mirza Jawad, who was embraced martyrdom during the operation in Jaffar Express and also expressed grief and sorrow over his death.
Bilal Kiyani condoled with bereaved family and placed floral wreath at grave of Jawan. He prayed Almighty to give highest ranks to Mirza Jawad in heaven who lost his live fighting against terrorists.
The minister also paid tribute to all armed forces martyred those sacrificed their lives for protecting their motherland.
Responding the question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was playing a dirty politics and negative role in the country rather than highlighting genuine issues of the common man.
The minister concluded that PTI was politicking on non-issues to alive in the politics.
