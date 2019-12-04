UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Demand 5,000 Additional Hajj Quota: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:31 PM

Pakistan to demand 5,000 additional hajj quota: Spokesman

The visiting Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was set to ask Saudi authorities to allot 5,000 additional hajj quota to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The visiting Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was set to ask Saudi authorities to allot 5,000 additional hajj quota to Pakistan.

Spokesman of the Ministry Imran Siddique said in a statement that Pakistani delegation will visit Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to hold negotiations with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Mohammad Saleh Bin Taher Beten.

Pakistani delegation will demand more facilities to Pakistani hujjaj, including expansion of Road to Makkah project to Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Multan, to allow Pakistan Hajj Mission to provide food and manage transport for Pakistani hujjaj on their own.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Hajj Visit Road Saudi Makkah

Recent Stories

“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP ..

10 minutes ago

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to ..

33 minutes ago

Pak-India matches needed to boost blind cricket: S ..

22 minutes ago

Suspension of trade with India is one factor behin ..

40 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $62.57 a barrel ..

51 minutes ago

Waha Capital records AED40 million gain following ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.