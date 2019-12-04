Pakistan to demand 5,000 additional hajj quota: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The visiting Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was set to ask Saudi authorities to allot 5,000 additional hajj quota to Pakistan.

Spokesman of the Ministry Imran Siddique said in a statement that Pakistani delegation will visit Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to hold negotiations with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Mohammad Saleh Bin Taher Beten.

Pakistani delegation will demand more facilities to Pakistani hujjaj, including expansion of Road to Makkah project to Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Multan, to allow Pakistan Hajj Mission to provide food and manage transport for Pakistani hujjaj on their own.