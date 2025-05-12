- Home
Pakistan To Discuss Core Issue Of Kashmir With India: Minister Of State For Interior Talal Chaudhry
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 11:13 PM
Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that Pakistan will discuss core issue of Kashmir with India
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that Pakistan will discuss core issue of Kashmir with India.
India will have to come on negotiating table for resolving core issue of Kashmir with Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about terrorism, he said discussion for ending menace of terrorism would be a good step
for ensuring permanent peace in the region.
To a question regarding help for victim of recent Indian shelling on Pakistani areas, he said all necessary compensation would be provided to them and that the matter is under consideration, he added.
Ceasefire by India-Pakistan after mediation of world nations, he said, it is a golden opportunity to speed up the development process for the people of this region.
