Pakistan to Discuss Long-Term Energy Deal With Russia This Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The Pakistani authorities plan to discuss a long-term agreement on oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade at the upcoming intergovernmental talks with Russia this week, Pakistani newspaper The News reported on Monday, citing senior energy officials.

The Russian delegation consisting of 80 senior officials will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday, January 17, to hold the three-day bilateral negotiations.

"The Pakistani side will be headed by Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the IGC talks. For the import of Russian oil and LNG on a GtG basis, both countries need to first negotiate the IGA (inter-governmental agreement) as had been finalised and inked in the case of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project (PSGP), which was earlier called the North-South Gas pipeline project," the officials were quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The negotiations' agenda includes agriculture, energy, customs, industry, education, science and technology, railways, and finance issues as well as a settlement of Pakistan's debt to Russia, the report said.

Pakistan also intends to raise the issues of the shipping cost, the premium by shipping trader, insurance cover and mode of payment during the talks with Russia, according to the news outlet.