Pakistan To Dispatch 100 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Palestine On Monday
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A dedicated relief flight carrying 100 tons of essential humanitarian aid will depart from Islamabad International Airport on Monday, to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their time of dire need.
The humanitarian relief items—including 65 tons of canned food, 20 tons of dry and infant milk, 5 tons of biscuits, and 10 tons of medicines—are being dispatched for the people of Gaza, Palestine on the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The consignment, organized under the patronage of the Government of Pakistan and led by NDMA, is part of a broader 200-ton humanitarian relief operation being executed through two chartered flights.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik attended the send-off ceremony as Chief Guests.
The event was also graced by the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, representatives of Al-Khidmat Foundation, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan’s total humanitarian aid dispatched to Gaza has now reached 17 consignments, amounting to 1,715 tons. With the second flight scheduled in the coming days, this total will rise to 1,815 tons.
He emphasized that these sustained efforts reflect Pakistan’s deep solidarity and unwavering commitment to the people of Gaza and its ongoing collaboration with both local and international humanitarian partners.
The Deputy Prime Minister also lauded NDMA’s effective coordination and acknowledged the efforts of Alkhidmat Foundation and other partner NGOs for their tireless humanitarian contributions. He reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to stand by the people of Palestine and expand its relief operations as the situation evolves.
The Palestinian Ambassador expressed gratitude and thanks people of Pakistan for supporting the war ravaged people of Gaza and Palestine in the difficult times.
Pakistan remains resolute in its moral, political, and humanitarian support for the people of Gaza.
