Pakistan To Dispatch Humanitarian Relief Assistance To Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 09:23 PM

In view of the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza, the Government of Pakistan has decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza, to alleviate the sufferings of the Palestinian brothers and sisters

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement on Monday, said that in the wake of indiscriminate Israeli aggression and siege of the Gaza Strip, the already oppressed people of densely-populated Gaza were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

 

"The government is coordinating with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, relevant UN agencies, the Government of Egypt and Pakistan missions abroad to finalize modalities of delivery," he added.

