Pakistan to do everything for Kashmiris if world fails to act: Dr Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Pakistan would be compelled to do everything for the oppressed Kashmiris, if the international bodies failed to force India to follow the United Nations charter

In a video message, she said as the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation were the highest forums, so Pakistan had taken its case to the UN.

Dr Firdous said the United Nations already had 11 resolutions on Kashmir which was a grave human issue. If the international bodies failed today then Pakistan would be compelled to do everything for the oppressed Kashmiris, which should be done for the sake of humanity, she added.

She said India had always violated the international agreements including the resolutions of UN Security Council on Kashmir. India also violated the international law when it carried out nuclear explosions in 1974 and 1998, and again when it violated the 1972 Shimla agreement, she added.

The special assistant said the world could not stop India from nuclear explosions in 1974 and it also violated the 1948 UN resolutions on Kashmir, sending a message to the world that it did not accept decisions of the international institutions.

She stressed that India was committing grave human rights violations and oppressing the people in Kashmir.

If the world did not stop the massacre in Kashmir then the world would again see a repeat of what happened in Rohingya and Bosnia.

The issue of Kashmir had become a matter of concern for the international community, she added.

She recalled that India which called itself secular, on January 1, 1948 went to the UN Security Council on the issue of Kashmir.

When India saw that the decision of the Security Council was against the illegal occupation of Kashmir and the council was giving the right of self determination to Kashmiris, it backtracked, she reminded.

The resolution 47 of the Security Council gave Kashmiris the right to self determination, Dr Firdous said adding it was test of the five permanent members and ten non-permanent members of United Nations Security Council, whether they could compel India to follow the UN charter.

If this did not happen then it would put a question mark on the reputation of these institutions, she remarked.

She said that even after 12 days, worst kind of curfew was imposed in Indian Occupied Kashmir. All across Kashmir there was lockdown and communications were suspended and Kashmiris were facing a severe shortage of food and medicines.

The international media, and even from within India voices were being raised about the present situation in Kashmir, she added.

Dr Firdous said India did not succeed in suppressing voice of Kashmiris in the last 70 years and would be unable to do so in future as well.