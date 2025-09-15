Pakistan to eliminate menace of terrorism with unity of nation: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said that Pakistan will eliminate menace of terrorism with unity of nation.

Army Jawans and officers are sacrificing their lives in fighting war on terror, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan will win war on terrorism with nation's unity, he said.

In reply to a question about role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said PTI should change the attitude and work for national interest. PTI leaders had been using derogatory language against the national institutions, he added.

To a question, he said the PTI leaders should focus on addressing the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and avoid playing politics of agitation.

Commenting on Arab-summit, he said, it is a good message that muslim nations are united at one platform.