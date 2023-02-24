UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Emerge Out Of Current Economic Pressures: President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2023 | 11:14 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday expressed the confidence that Pakistan will emerge out of the current economic pressures.

Addressing the launching ceremony of documentary "Ehsaas2047" in Islamabad, he stressed on significance of women empowerment for development of the country.

He said poverty alleviation without women inclusion in economic activities is impossible.

The President said technology has made it easier for women to pursue their businesses while being at home.

Highlighting emerging changes in the world, he said with use of information technology Pakistan has an opportunity to catapult Pakistan to progress. He said substantiating education with morality is imperative for the sustainable progress.

Earlier, a documentary titled "Ehsaas2047" was also screened.

