Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistan would work to ensure it continued to receive its rightful share of the water under the Indus Water Treaty, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said here on Friday.

Speaking during the weekly press briefing, he said, "We have continued to highlight our principled position on many occasions on Indus Waters Treaty."

"There is no provision in the Indus Waters Treaty which can allow for suspension or abrogation of the Treaty unilaterally and we will continue to work with the international community to highlight the perils involved in India pursuing this course of action," he added.

He said human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were becoming increasingly visible to the international community.

"We have been highlighting this issue, particularly after this recent Pahalgam incident. We also have seen an uptick in the repression by occupying Indian armed forces, inside IIOJK and we would continue to raise these issues, highlight the gravity of human rights violations in IIOJK to the International Community," he added.

He said, "Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless, provocative, and irresponsible allegations made by the Indian Prime Minister during a recent public address in Rajasthan. The remarks, replete with distortions, misrepresentations, and inflammatory rhetoric, are clearly aimed at stoking regional tensions for narrow political gains."

"Such statements not only reflect a deliberate attempt to mislead the public but also violate the norms of responsible statecraft. Resorting to threats and boasting about military action against a sovereign nation is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of international law. This dangerous approach undermines regional peace and stability," he remarked.

He said, "Pakistan remains a consistent and proactive partner in the global fight against terrorism. Any insinuation seeking to associate Pakistan with acts of terrorism is factually incorrect and patently misleading. It is a tactic often employed to divert attention from India’s own internal challenges, as well as its repressive policies in IIOJK."

The Spokesperson said, "India’s attempts to mask its serious human rights violations are well-documented and well-recognized by the international community. The plight of the Kashmiri people and their just struggle for self-determination cannot be obscured by aggressive rhetoric and political deflection."

"Pakistan urges the Indian leadership to exercise responsibility and restraint. Escalatory statements and belligerent posturing serve no purpose other than exacerbating tensions. Rather than resorting to fictitious narratives and warmongering for electoral mileage, India should demonstrate maturity by resolving outstanding disputes through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy," he continued.

He said, "Pakistan remains firmly committed to peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and constructive engagement. However, our desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness. The people of Pakistan and its armed forces are fully prepared and capable of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"Any misadventure or aggression will be met with a resolute and proportionate response. Pakistan has demonstrated its resolve in the past and will do so again, if required," he asserted.

He urged the international community to take serious note of India’s aggressive posture and hate-driven narratives that threaten regional peace.

"It is imperative to discourage such rhetoric and actions to preserve stability in South Asia. Glorification of conflict benefits no one, and the path to lasting peace lies in dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to international law."

He informed that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held telephone conversations with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

"While strongly condemning India’s unprovoked attacks against Pakistan that led to martyrdom of innocent civilians, including women and children, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s valiant Armed Forces’ responsible, measured yet befitting and forceful reply to the enemy. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. He also expressed his concern over India’s attempt to unilaterally hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the root cause of instability in South Asia," he told.

The Spokesperson said developments in the middle East, particularly the alarming situation in Gaza, were also discussed.

The PM urged the international community to ensure consistent and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

He also hoped that the upcoming UN Conference on Two-State Solution next month would yield meaningful outcomes.

The Spokesperson said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had firmly rejected the unfounded allegations circulating in certain segments of the Indian media, which falsely claim that Pakistan employed the Shaheen missile during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

"These claims originated following the release of a video by the Indian Army’s official Twitter handle, purportedly showing the use of Pakistan’s Shaheen missile. Upon realizing that the claim was unsubstantiated, the Indian Army promptly deleted the misleading video. However, by then, sections of the Indian media had already amplified the false narrative without verification. Regrettably, some Indian outlets continue to propagate this misinformation."

He stressed that disseminating unverified and inflammatory content not only undermined regional stability but also reflected poorly on the professionalism of official institutions.

He said, "Pakistan categorically rejects the allegations that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple, the most revered place in the Sikh faith. We hold all places of worship in the highest esteem and cannot think of targeting a holy site like the Golden Temple."

"In fact, it was India that targeted different places of worship in Pakistan in the intervening night of 6 and 7 May 2025. The allegations leveled by the Indian side cannot shift attention from this unacceptable act," he added.

He said, "Pakistan is the proud custodian of many holy sites of the Sikh faith. Every year, it welcomes thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world. Pakistan also provides visa-free access to the Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur through the Kartarpur Corridor. In that backdrop, any claim concerning Pakistan’s attempt to target the Golden Temple is absolutely baseless and incorrect."

He further said, "Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians, as well as deliberate targeting of hospitals and other critical infrastructure, along with mass evacuation orders."

"The expansion of Israeli ground operations in Gaza, as well as its announcement to take control of all of Gaza, poses a grave threat to efforts aimed towards achieving peace and stability in the region. In addition, Israel also continues to deliberately obstruct critical humanitarian aid from reaching millions in dire need. Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community for an immediate end to Israel’s genocidal campaign, and to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. It also urges concrete steps towards provision of unimpeded humanitarian supplies to millions of Palestinians in dire need, as well as to hold Israel accountable for its egregious crimes," he explained.

He said Pakistan reiterated its unequivocal opposition to any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their ancestral lands, expand illegal Israeli settlements or to annex any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.