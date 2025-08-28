Pakistan to establish AI regulatory sandboxes & national compute grid

Pakistan is set to establish AI regulatory sandboxes and a national compute grid to enable safe testing and experimentation of artificial intelligence applications to benefit at least 50 companies by 2027, according to Ministry of IT documents shared by Wealth Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Pakistan is set to establish AI regulatory sandboxes and a national compute grid to enable safe testing and experimentation of artificial intelligence applications to benefit at least 50 companies by 2027, according to Ministry of IT documents shared by Wealth Pakistan.

According to Wealth Pakistan, these Regulatory sandboxes have emerged as a cornerstone of the government’s AI strategy, aimed at fostering innovation and reinforcing the national AI ecosystem.

Regulatory sandboxes will be coordinated through Centers of Excellence (CoEs), enabling companies to innovate within a secure environment while supporting the development of more flexible regulatory frameworks.

The strategy places targeted emphasis on compute, data, and connectivity, with a central pillar being the creation of a National AI Compute Grid—an integrated network of high-performance computing (HPC) centers equipped with specialized AI hardware.

Industry-led data centers will supply compute resources to drive research, development, and AI adoption across key sectors, with access extended to over 100 educational institutions nationwide—facilitating large-scale experimentation, advanced model training, and high-volume data processing.

The government has planned to establish centralized AI data repositories at national and provincial levels.

The initiative will provide standardized datasets to industry and academia, directly benefiting sectoral AI applications and innovation.

The National Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025 proposes the creation of AI hubs across major cities to serve as innovation ecosystems, strengthening linkages between academia and industry while advancing the commercialization of research.

The policy advocates the use of cloud computing and open-source AI platforms, encouraging industry players to adopt public cloud services and contribute to shared AI resources.

These steps aim to accelerate technological progress and foster a collaborative AI landscape nationwide.

In parallel, the policy promotes the adoption of cloud and open-source AI platforms, urging industry stakeholders to utilize public cloud infrastructure and actively contribute to shared national AI resources.

Pakistan intends to collaborate with leading global AI initiatives to jointly develop up to 50 new AI models each year, ensuring national access to advanced datasets and technologies while fostering international cooperation in the field.

These measures underscore Pakistan’s strategic commitment to cultivating a resilient AI ecosystem through targeted investments in technology, data infrastructure, and innovation-led frameworks—positioning the country for a competitive role in the global AI arena.