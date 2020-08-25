UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Establish Malaysian Led Model Of Hajj Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan to establish Malaysian led model of Hajj Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Ahmed Khan Jaffar has said that Pakistan would establish Malaysian-led model of Hajj Fund from next year.

Talking to Malaysian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim on Tuesday, secretary said that Pakistan will learn from the successful Tabung Hajj Fund experience of Malaysia to emulate this model in upcoming Hajj, said a press release.

Both dignitaries discussed areas of mutual cooperation and details regarding the Malaysian Hajj fund for its replication in Pakistan.

