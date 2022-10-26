UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Establish Technical, Vocational Varsity In Saudi Arabia For Expatriates: Sajid Turi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan to establish technical, vocational varsity in Saudi Arabia for expatriates: Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi said that Pakistan with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia would establish a technical and vocational university for Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that Saudi Arabia was the home of some 2.3 million Pakistanis who were working and living there for a long time and Turi reiterated that Overseas Pakistanis were playing a key role in the development of Pakistan hence, the development of the welfare of Pakistanis is paramount and it is considered to be a priority of the present government.

The minister was addressing to Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, as Pakistan Peoples Party UK Chapter hosted a dinner and discussion in Ilford, with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi and Ex Governor Shoulatullah (KPK).

The meeting was held with prominent UK PPP leaders. Minister informed about the stances the party was taking with the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman's support to deliver innovative policies for overseas Pakistanis.

He further elaborated that with the collaboration of OPF a facilitation desk would be established in order to resolve the problems of Pakistani's and their dependents.

He said that overseas Pakistanis would not be deprived of voting rights. A new plan is being created where constituents will be selected to represent them in Parliament, he added.

Turi also discussed the importance of trade and the implementation of cross boarders trade, and the deliverance of maximum employment opportunities for Pakistani's.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Parliament United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

27 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak- ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

1 hour ago
 Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe ..

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe Arshad Sharif's killing

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.