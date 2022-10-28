UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Establish Technical, Vocational Varsity In S. Arabia For Expatriates: Sajid Turi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan to establish technical, vocational varsity in S. Arabia for expatriates: Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi said that Pakistan, with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia, would establish a technical and vocational university for Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that Saudi Arabia was the home of some 2.3 million Pakistanis who were working and living there for a long time. He reiterated that overseas Pakistanis were playing key role in the development of Pakistan hence, the development and welfare of Pakistanis was paramount which was priority of the present government.

The minister was addressing to Pakistani diaspora at a dinner and discussion session hosted in his honor by Pakistan Peoples Party UK chapter in the Ilford, United Kingdom. Former governor KPK Sajid Hussain Turi was also among the guests at the event.

The meeting was held with prominent UK based PPP leaders.

The minister informed about the stances the party was taking with the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman's support to deliver innovative policies for overseas Pakistanis.

He further elaborated that with the collaboration of OPF a facilitation desk would be established in order to resolve the problems of Pakistanis and their dependents.

He said that overseas Pakistanis would not be deprived of voting rights. A new plan is being created where constituents will be selected to represent them in Parliament, he added.

Turi also discussed the importance of trade and the implementation of cross boarder trade, and the deliverance of maximum employment opportunities for Pakistani's.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Parliament United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Pakistan Peoples Party Event Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

44 minutes ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

2 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

3 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

3 hours ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.