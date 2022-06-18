UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Exit FATF Grey List After 'on-site Visit'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 18, 2022 | 11:14 AM

Pakistan to exit FATF grey list after 'on-site visit'

FATF has acknowledged the completion of Pakistan’s both Action Plans (2018 and 2021) and has authorized an onsite visit to Pakistan, as a final step to exit from the FATF’s grey list.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2022) The Financial Action Task Force has announced that Pakistan has substantially completed its two action plans and would be removed from the grey list after it passes the on-site visit.

According to Foreign Office, the Financial Action Task Force reviewed Pakistan’s progress on FATF Action Plans in its plenary meetings held in Berlin from Monday till Friday. FATF has acknowledged the completion of Pakistan’s both Action Plans (2018 and 2021) and has authorized an onsite visit to Pakistan, as a final step to exit from the FATF’s grey list.

The FATF members while participating in the discussion on Pakistan’s progress, congratulated Pakistan for completing both Action Plans covering 34 items, and especially on the early completion of the 2021 Action Plan in a record timeframe.

Pakistan continued its relentless efforts towards successful completion of these Action Plans despite many challenges including the COVID 19 pandemic.

Pakistan has covered a lot of ground in the AML/CFT domain during implementation of FATF Action Plans. The engagement with FATF has led to the development of a strong AML/CFT framework in Pakistan and resulted in improving of our systems to cope with future challenges.

The Pakistan delegation, which attended FATF Plenary meetings in Berlin, was led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs / Chairperson National FATF Coordination Committee Hina Rabbani Khar.

