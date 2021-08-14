UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Expand Bilateral Military-to-military Cooperation With Kazakhstan: CJCSC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:21 AM

Pakistan to expand bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, called on Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and said that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, called on Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and said that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan.

During his visit, the CJCSC also had separate meetings with Defence Minister, Deputy Minister of Industry & Infrastructural Development, and Chief of General Staff of Kazakhstan Armed Forces, said an ISPR news release here received on Friday.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

CJCSC also visited National Defence University of Kazakhstan and inaugurated 'Pakistan Military Art Room'. The room reflects gallant history of Armed Forces of Pakistan, its culture and traditions.

Earlier upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Defence Minister ISPR Visit Kazakhstan Industry

Recent Stories

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

5 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrations in full swing in Hyd ..

Independence Day celebrations in full swing in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 People to Die in at-Risk Nations If Rich States Pr ..

People to Die in at-Risk Nations If Rich States Prioritize Booster Shots - Vacci ..

5 minutes ago
 Czech Foreign Ministry's Crisis Center to Discuss ..

Czech Foreign Ministry's Crisis Center to Discuss Security of Embassy in Kabul o ..

31 minutes ago
 Mirpur Royals victorious in KPL match

Mirpur Royals victorious in KPL match

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.