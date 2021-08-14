Pakistan to expand bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, called on Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and said that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, called on Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and said that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan.

During his visit, the CJCSC also had separate meetings with Defence Minister, Deputy Minister of Industry & Infrastructural Development, and Chief of General Staff of Kazakhstan Armed Forces, said an ISPR news release here received on Friday.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

CJCSC also visited National Defence University of Kazakhstan and inaugurated 'Pakistan Military Art Room'. The room reflects gallant history of Armed Forces of Pakistan, its culture and traditions.

Earlier upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.