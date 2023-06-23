Pakistan to expand strategic ties with China: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said he and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during their meeting in Paris agreed to continue strengthening and expanding All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said he and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during their meeting in Paris agreed to continue strengthening and expanding All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "My first in-person meeting with H.E. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of China, was true to the spirit of the excellent bilateral relations between our two countries. While expressing satisfaction with the present state of all-encompassing bilateral ties, we agreed to continue strengthening & expanding All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

""We also decided to celebrate the Decade of CPEC being a transformative project for Pakistan's socio-economic development. I thanked Premier Li for China's continued diplomatic & economic support to Pakistan, especially Beijing's principled stance pertaining to holding of G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK. Iron Brotherhood between Pakistan & China is above all descriptions," he added.