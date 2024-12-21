Open Menu

Pakistan To Experience Longest Night Of Year On Dec 21

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Pakistan to experience longest night of year on Dec 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Pakistan will witness its longest night of the year on December 21 as the winter solstice occurs in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to a statement from SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission), this phenomenon marks the shortest day and the longest night due to the Earth’s axial tilt.

The winter solstice happens annually on December 21 or 22 when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun.

This astronomical event results in reduced daylight hours and extended nighttime across the hemisphere, including Pakistan.

SUPARCO explained that the solstice highlights Earth’s orbital movement and tilt, which play a significant role in seasonal changes.

As the days following the solstice progress, daylight hours will gradually increase.

It is estimated that within two months, an additional hour of sunlight will be noticeable, positively impacting daily activities and routines.

This celestial event serves as a reminder of Earth's dynamic relationship with the sun, influencing both natural and human life on the planet.

