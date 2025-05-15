Open Menu

Pakistan To Experience Severe Heatwave From May 15 To 20, Warns DD Met

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazir Zaigham Thursday announced that the first heatwave of May 2025 is expected to hit the country, bringing extreme weather conditions to most areas from May 15 to 20.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, he warned that this year's temperatures are soaring to unprecedented heights compared to previous years and the escalating heatwave trend will cause snow melt, leading to a surge in lake water levels.

The meteorologist cautioned that the heatwave will bring temperatures up by 4 to 9 degrees, leading to severe heat stress and discomfort for the population, especially vulnerable groups.

He warned that areas prone to flooding due to snow melt should be particularly cautious, as the rising temperatures are causing glaciers to melt at an alarming rate, leading to a surge in water levels in lakes and rivers, adding, this can result in devastating floods, especially in regions where glaciers are melting rapidly.

Responding a query, he said relief from the scorching heat is expected to arrive on May 19 as a westerly weather system brings rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to the upper regions of the country, with a chance of heavy downpours and hailstorms in Kashmir, Islamabad and other areas.

PMD recommends that people, especially children, women, and seniors, limit their time in direct sunlight and drink plenty of water to stay safe from the heat, he said.

The PMD recommends that farmers plan their farming activities according to the weather forecast and ensure proper care and protection for their livestock during the heatwave, he further mentioned.

The PMD has called on all relevant authorities to remain alert and take proactive steps to prevent any heatwave-related emergencies, he concluded.

