Pakistan To Experience Severe Heatwave From May 15 To 20, Warns DD Met
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazir Zaigham Thursday announced that the first heatwave of May 2025 is expected to hit the country, bringing extreme weather conditions to most areas from May 15 to 20.
In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, he warned that this year's temperatures are soaring to unprecedented heights compared to previous years and the escalating heatwave trend will cause snow melt, leading to a surge in lake water levels.
The meteorologist cautioned that the heatwave will bring temperatures up by 4 to 9 degrees, leading to severe heat stress and discomfort for the population, especially vulnerable groups.
He warned that areas prone to flooding due to snow melt should be particularly cautious, as the rising temperatures are causing glaciers to melt at an alarming rate, leading to a surge in water levels in lakes and rivers, adding, this can result in devastating floods, especially in regions where glaciers are melting rapidly.
Responding a query, he said relief from the scorching heat is expected to arrive on May 19 as a westerly weather system brings rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to the upper regions of the country, with a chance of heavy downpours and hailstorms in Kashmir, Islamabad and other areas.
PMD recommends that people, especially children, women, and seniors, limit their time in direct sunlight and drink plenty of water to stay safe from the heat, he said.
PMD recommends that people, especially children, women, and seniors, limit their time in direct sunlight and drink plenty of water to stay safe from the heat, he added.
The PMD recommends that farmers plan their farming activities according to the weather forecast and ensure proper care and protection for their livestock during the heatwave, he further mentioned.
The PMD has called on all relevant authorities to remain alert and take proactive steps to prevent any heatwave-related emergencies, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to experience severe heatwave from May 15 to 20, warns DD Met1 minute ago
-
2 killed as trailer runs over rickshaw in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews construction work at DHQ12 minutes ago
-
Three arrested in Hawala Hundi operation, million seized22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt increases minority cards quota to 75,000: minister42 minutes ago
-
Punjab police allocates Rs.11.62 mln for Cochlear Implants for seven officers' children42 minutes ago
-
37 officers promoted to inspector rank in Punjab Police52 minutes ago
-
PM's adviser urges political parties to forge 'charter of economy' 'national unity1 hour ago
-
AJK govt allocates Rs. 1 bln relief fund for AJK victims of Indian aggression: Minister1 hour ago
-
Rally organized to express solidarity with armed forces1 hour ago
-
No peace, development possible without durable, honourable, just solution to Kashmir dispute: G A Gu ..2 hours ago
-
FIA orders crackdown on human trafficking12 hours ago