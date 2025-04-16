Pakistan To Export Female Nurses Staff To Malaysia
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the female nurses staff to Malaysia who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience.
An official source told APP, that the selection of nursing staff would be finalized as per job requirements including coronary care, medical /surgical, ICU, Pediatric ICU, Neonatal ICU and Cardiac Units.
He said that the required qualification was diploma in General Nursing & must have specialized Post-Basic,
with minimum 5 years of ICU (Cardiac) experience and age not more than 45 for females.
All candidates are required to bring the required documents on the interview day including updated resume with color photographs - please refer to the sample of resume provided + must use GMAIL email address.
General education Certificates with a certified true copy, nursing training certificates - diploma and nursing degree,
registration certificate with own nursing board/council or with another Nursing Board/Council, academic transcript with a certified true copy, current Practicing License, birth Certificate, International passport (If you have), Marriage certificate,
Testimonial from a recent employer (If you have one), Recent passport-size color photographs (5 copies) and 3 months’ pay slips (If you have).
