Open Menu

Pakistan To Export Female Nurses Staff To Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Pakistan to export female nurses staff to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the female nurses staff to Malaysia who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience.

An official source told APP, that the selection of nursing staff would be finalized as per job requirements including coronary care, medical /surgical, ICU, Pediatric ICU, Neonatal ICU and Cardiac Units.

He said that the required qualification was diploma in General Nursing & must have specialized Post-Basic,

with minimum 5 years of ICU (Cardiac) experience and age not more than 45 for females.

All candidates are required to bring the required documents on the interview day including updated resume with color photographs - please refer to the sample of resume provided + must use GMAIL email address.

General education Certificates with a certified true copy, nursing training certificates - diploma and nursing degree,

registration certificate with own nursing board/council or with another Nursing Board/Council, academic transcript with a certified true copy, current Practicing License, birth Certificate, International passport (If you have), Marriage certificate,

Testimonial from a recent employer (If you have one), Recent passport-size color photographs (5 copies) and 3 months’ pay slips (If you have).

Recent Stories

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

32 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals deta ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..

47 minutes ago
 China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

10 hours ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

11 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

11 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

11 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan